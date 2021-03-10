Sophie Turner Voices Support For Meghan Markle After Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently had an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talked about the struggles they faced as senior members of the royal family. Many celebrities have come out to show their support for the Suits actress. Sophie Turner is the most recent celebrity to support Meghan Markle after the interview.

Sophie Turner voices her support for Meghan Markle

Sophie Turner recently took to her Instagram to show her support for Meghan Markle. During Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, the actress made a lot of shocking revelations. One of them being that she was suicidal, Meghan received a lot of backlash regarding this statement. Coming up in her defence, Sophie Turner wrote on her Instagram story that "Meghan Markle probably isn't going to see your negative comments saying you don't believe that she was suicidal... but your friends and family who have been in the past will, and they'll never come to you for help. Don't be that person".

Insights from Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently had a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan Markle told in the interview that all the toxicity of the British tabloids lead her to have suicidal thoughts and disturbed her mental health. She also claimed that a senior member of the institution told her that if she received help for her mental health, it would reflect poorly on the family.

Markle also revealed that a family member asked Prince Harry how dark their son Archie's skin could be. Prince Harry in the interview said that he felt 'trapped' in his life as a senior member of the royal family and said that he had to step down from his duties to protect his family from the toxic scenario that the British press was creating. Prince Harry also admitted that he also "went to a very dark place" when his wife felt suicidal and was reluctant to speak up to his family about the matter. When Prince Harry began seeing the similarity in the media’s treatment of his wife Meghan to its treatment of his late mother Princess Diana, he decided to step down from his duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also revealed they got married in a private ceremony 3 days before their public royal wedding that was to be broadcast live. The couple also announced that they will be having a baby girl. They are already parents to their son Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

