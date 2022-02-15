Sophie Turner's Latest Appearance With Joe Jonas Sparks Pregnancy Rumours: Report

Game of Thrones' Queen in the North aka actor Sophie Turner has left fans baffled with her latest public appearance. As reported by Daily Mail, the star stepped out with husband Joe Jonas and daughter Willa in the Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighbourhood over the weekend. While Sophie and Joe have a reputation of teasing papprazzi to avoid the cameras, this time what stole the entire limelight was the actor's seemingly visible baby bump.

Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting their second baby?

If the reports are to be believed, Sophie Turner was spotted donning a white crop top which was paired with comfy brown trousers. While her crop top indirectly left her tummy exposed, the Game of Thrones star also reportedly placed her hand over her naval area to gently caress it. As per the portal, this gesture of Sophie left the onlookers stumped thereby sparking pregnancy rumours. However, both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have neither denied nor confirmed the news.

Only an official statement by the couple can confirm if the duo is actually expecting their second baby. Speaking more about their public appearance, acclaimed singer Joe Jonas was spotted being a doting father to their 19-month daughter Willa as he carried her affectionately in his arms. The couple walked side-to-side as they beamed with joy while spending some quality time together. While the X-Men star reportedly kept her look casual yet comfortable, on the other hand Joe complemented her look by opting for a white t-shirt and baggy jeans. Their little munchkin was seemingly wearing leopard-print pants matched with cool sneakers. Now, as the pregnancy rumours have caused a massive buzz online, their followers are expecting the power-couple to respond to the speculations.

Talking about their love story, the Game of Thrones actor began dating the acclaimed singer back in 2016. The duo fell head over heels for each other and quickly sealed the deal a year in an intimate ceremony that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three years after tying the knot with each other the celebrity couple welcomed their baby daughter Willa in life in July 2020.