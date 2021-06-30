Sopranos Prequel Film The Many Saints Of Newark's Trailer Is Out Now; See Reactions Here!

Sopranos prequel is finally gearing up for its October release as the makers have dropped the trailer recently. Titled The Many Saints of Newark, this film will look back into the childhood of the protagonist of the hit TV show, The Sopranos' Tony Soprano. The message of the trailer is loud and clear: "Legends aren't born, they're made."

Everything important in the new The Many Saints of Newark trailer

This 2021 prequel film will take the viewers deeper into the Soprano universe and will show us exactly how Tony Sporano became the way he is. The trailer shows Tony as an uninterested but sharp kid who has every quality of being a leader but chooses to be an average person. The only person who he listens to and looks up to is his uncle Dickie Molitsanti. And it is because of his uncle's influence in his life does Tony becomes the mob boss much later in his life. The film will walk the viewers through Tony's life as a teenager who happens to get involved in Newark's mob issues and gets sucked into the world of the mafia.

The Many Saints of Newark trailer looks promising and could give us a stellar view into Tony Soprano's past life. The sets look immaculate and the actors too seem to fit perfectly in their roles. The new trailer reminded a lot of fans of the old Sopranos trailer and many of them were seen quoting the best dialogues from the Sopranos cast. Fans of the hit tv show remembered the late actor James Gandolfini, the older Tony from the Sopranos cast. This new young Tony is played by his son, Michael Gandolfini.

James Gandolfini sadly passed away in 2013 at the age of 51 due to a heart attack. He was the protagonist of the Sopranos from 1999 to 2007 and spearheaded the six seasons with a gripping storyline. The Sopranos prequel will be directed by Alan Taylor, someone who directed several episodes of the original TV show as well. And the creator of the Sopranos, David Chase is also the writer for The Many Saints of Newark. The film's cast also includes Allesandro Nivola, John Bernthal, Vera Farminga among others. The film releases in theatres on October 1, 2021.

