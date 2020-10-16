'Soul' Trailer Review: Trailer 2 Offers A Vivid Insight Into The Beauty Of Life

Disney and Pixar's Soul trailer recently came out on October 15. The movie was slated to release in June but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest trailer depicts everything about Joe’s life beyond Earth. Take a look at the trailer.

Soul Trailer

'Life's full of possibilities'

The recently released Soul trailer is all about embracing the life one has. After watching the earlier teaser and trailers, it has become quite evident that the movie has a lot to offer. And the recent trailer promises the audience to live by their high expectations from the movie. Trailer 2 of the movie vividly depicts how the life of a soul begins before it reaches Earth. The lead character, Joe Gardner, offers an inspiring aura of passion. The trailer begins with Joe Gardner being passionate about music and states that music is all he thinks about.

Glimpses of Joe’s life on Earth are beautifully depicted. The trailer shows how Joe feels music in every moment of his life and how he is unable to accept the fact that he has died. The trailer later offers a vibrant view of ‘The Great Before’ which is known to be a place where the souls get their personalities before they reach the Earth. Glimpses of Joe’s life in The Great Before are an inspiration to embrace the life that we all have while a few other characters say some ironic facts about life. One of them states that “One cannot crush a soul here, that’s what life on Earth is all about”. Joe’s character in the trailer later gains an optimistic perspective towards life and joyfully asks everyone not to miss out on the joys of life. To conclude, the latest trailer is quite promising and is certainly a ‘Soulful’ one.

Soul Cast

The movie has been directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers. The voice cast of the film consists of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, Questlove as Curly, Tina Fey as 22, Angela Bassett as Dorothea Williams, Daveed Diggs as Paul, Phylicia Rashad as Libba Gardner, Graham Norton as Moonwind, Rachel House as Terry and a lot more.

The movie has been slated to release digitally on Disney+ this Christmas.

