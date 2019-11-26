South Korean Pop Star Likes Tweet On Hong Kong Unrest, Later Apologises

South Korea pop star has become the latest media attention to spur anger on the Chinese internet after he liked a tweet supporting the issue of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong. The pop star, Choi Siwon a member of popular K-pop boy band Super Junior was pressurised to apologise after liking a post on Twitter about the Hong Kong protests. Choi apologised on a social media platform Weibo which is similar to Twitter on Sunday night and said that he believes there would be an end to the month-long protests and violence in Hong Kong.

READ: Chinese Papers Avoid Details Of Hong Kong's Democratic Election

Choi wrote on his Weibo account that, "Since the controversy caused by this behavior makes you all feel disgusted and disappointed, I express my sincerest apologies to all of you". Later, he unliked the Twitter post. According to a Chinese state-run media he had liked a post that glamorised the Hong Kong rioters. The online users expressed their anger and said that they will not forgive him because their country is more important. Fans also accused Choi of not sincerely apologising and criticized him for posting it only on Weibo and not on other platforms.

READ: Hong Kong Celebrates As Pro-democratic Groups Make Big Gains In Elections

Choi faces criticism

Choi has earlier faced criticism in South Korea when a restaurant staff died after being attacked by his family’s pet dog in 2017. A lot of international brands and celebrities have faced criticism from the Chinese side after they took a stance to stand with pro-democracy that has gripped the semi-autonomous territory for over five months. The protests started in June over a now-abandoned extradition bill. However, it later escalated to include demands for democratic elections for the city’s leader and legislature, and an independent probe into alleged police brutality in suppressing the protests.

Popular Houston Rockets basketball games were pulled out of the live broadcast by state broadcasters after the general manager of Rockets tweeted in support of protestors.

READ: Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Vows To Listen To Public After Election Setback

READ: Chinese Foreign Minister: Hong Kong Part Of China 'no Matter What'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.