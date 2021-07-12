'Space Jam 2' Release Date, Characters And Other Details About LeBron's Upcoming Film

American professional basketball player, LeBron James, is all set to star in the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Michael Jordan starred in the first Space Jam film, and Warner Bros is now returning with the franchise after almost 25 years. People are referring to the upcoming film as a sequel. However, Space Jam 2 is a new legacy movie. Here are all the details about Space Jam 2 release date, cast, and soundtrack.

Space Jam 2 release date

Space Jam 2 is one of the most anticipated films as it stars one of the best NBA players, LeBron James. James is often compared with the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. He is now going to star in the film in which Michael Jordan once starred. The film is all set to release on July 16, 2021. The film will release on HBO Max and can be watched with an HBO Max subscription. The film will also release in theatres across the United States. Malcolm D. Lee is helming the project. The film is an adaptation of Space Jam and Looney Tunes.

Space Jam 2 characters

Space Jam 2 casts LeBron James as himself. It also casts Don Cheadle as Al G. Rhythm, Sonequa Martin-Green as Kamiyah James, Cedric Joe as Dom James, Khris Davis as Malik, Ceyair J Wright as Darius James, and Wood Harris as Coach C. The film will also have cartoon characters, including Sylvester, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Porky Pig.

Space Jam 2 soundtracks

Space Jam: A New Legacy will have 16 soundtracks. Space Jam 2 soundtracks include We Win, Control The World, Hoops, See Me Fly, Pump Up The Jam, Crowd Go Crazy, Just For Me, Gametime, Mercy, About The Time, Settle The Score, MVP, Goin' Looney, My Guy, The Best, and Shoot My Shot. Several artists have contributed to the soundtrack of the upcoming film, including Jonas Brother, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Lil Baby, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Kash Doll, and Big Freedia. Several soundtracks of the original Space Jam became pop culture classics in 1996. It included songs like Fly Like An Eagle and I Believe I Can Fly.

IMAGE: SPACE JAM TWITTER

