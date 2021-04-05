Space Jam's Second Trailer: Fans Hail LeBron James' Looney Tunes Super Team, Call It 'lit'

NBA powerhouse Michael Jordan’s Space Jam hit the theatres almost twenty-four years ago. Now, LeBron James has continued his legacy by announcing that he will headline the sequel of Jordan’s 1966 film titled, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The announcement left his fan army rejoicing and on Saturday, April 3, the first trailer of the sequel was released.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is filled with Looney Tunes and the basketball MVP fun and action-packed ride. The NBA star is trying to help save the toon universe and rescuing his son. Upon seeing Space Jam’s second trailer, fans of LeBron James have gone gaga over it. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the film’s trailer.

Space Jam’s second trailer reaction:

Space Jam’s second trailer created a massive buzz amongst all NBA fans. While a few became nostalgic, others went on to claim that LeBron can create a ‘super team’ wherever he goes. One user wrote, “Back when the first Space Jam came out, I was hyped and begged my mom to take me; to be the first few to watch at the cinema. Now at 42, you couldn’t pay me to watch this one”. Another wrote, ” It looks like some good, dumb fun to me. The visuals and animation look really beautiful, and at least it’s trying to be distinct and different from the first movie”. Check it out below:

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ bron in making a super team everywhere he go pic.twitter.com/RQcUPVujaX — KID WONDER ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¹ (@thisiskidwonder) April 3, 2021

It looks like some good, dumb fun to me. The visuals and animation look really beautiful, and at least it’s trying to be distinct and different from the first movie. pic.twitter.com/Rx9ELAvmCf — RJ ðŸ¹ðŸŽ¯ (@ResonantJustice) April 3, 2021

Lola pulling the DWade lob is INCREDIBLE! ðŸ˜¬ðŸ¤ŸðŸ¾. pic.twitter.com/dmY4h2ZEY9 — JustðŸ¥¶AcyðŸ¥¶Dawg™ï¸ (@Just_Acy) April 3, 2021

Yeah, that's how you form a super team, might as well add Lord Voldemort to that list and Avada Kedavra your opponets pic.twitter.com/32UvzPsULZ — Daniel Christian R. (@dancrstian) April 3, 2021

It’s the D Wade(Lola Bunny) lob for me pic.twitter.com/ntdhwQTVWY — Teyonah Parris Lust Account (@GAPhilterfish) April 3, 2021

I absolutely love it Doc!!! Looks Tunerrific!!! I can’t wait!!! pic.twitter.com/h1LxkmoSqS — Zach Haumesser (@ZachHaumesser) April 3, 2021

You know it ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — iman_wel (@imanwel10) April 3, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy’s synopsis

Helmed by Malcolm D. Lee, the new sequel features James going on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny in an animated/live-action event. The official synopsis shared by Warner Bros. reads, “This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before”. Check out the trailer below:

