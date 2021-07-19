Spanish Actress Pilar Bardem, Mother Of Javier Bardem, Passes Away At Age 82

Hollywood actor Javier Bardem's mother Pilar Bardem passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Pilar Bardem was 82 years old and had appeared in a variety of Spanish TV series and movies. She was best known for her role in the Spanish movie 'Nadie hablará de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto' ('Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead'). For her performance in the movie she earned the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Spanish actor Pilar Bardem passes away

As per Deadline, Spanish actress and activist Pilar Bardem, mother of actors Monica, Carlos, and Javier Bardem, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Ruber Hospital in Madrid because of complications from lung disease not related to COVID-19. The news of her demise was confirmed by her son Carlos. Taking to Twitter he wrote in Spanish "We said goodbye to my mother with a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile on her face. And with the soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect and admiration for Pilar Bardem. Thank you for this wave of love. Carlos, Mónica and Javier."

Penelope Cruz who is married to Javier Bardem took to her Instagram and paid tribute to her late mother-in-law. The duo has also appeared in four films including 1995’s Entre Rojas, 1997’s Live Flesh, Don’t Tempt Me in 2001. Taking to Instagram she wrote in Spanish.

"Dear Pilar! I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at the time that fate had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema. That that childbirth with Pedro was also a trial of life itself. Or maybe we both already knew it there? You were always so good to me! You can't dream of a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You have given me so much. Thank you for always putting yourself on the side of those who need it the most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice. For leaving your skin fighting to improve the living conditions of the neediest members of our sector, without ever expecting anything in return. It cannot be forgotten that in our profession many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without ever giving up. You're admirable. Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom and your humour! I love you a lot. I will always carry you in my heart. Thanks, Pilar.

Image: Javier Bardem Instagram

