Director Spencer Folmar Buys Three Theatres To Premiere His Own Films

Director-producer Spencer Folmar has evidently chosen a bizarre route to bring his films to the public light. Spencer has reportedly directed four feature-length films and has produced various others on the side, but none of his films has ever screened in a theatre. The director now wishes to showcase his newer film on a bigger scale and thus went on to buy three theatres. As per reports, Spencer Folmar is trying to ensure that his films get an opportunity to be screened on the silver screen.

Folmar buys theatres to premiere his films

Spencer Folmar declines to name his financial bankers but he has acquired backing from private equity firms to buy the theatres. The director-producer has created a company titled Veritas Theatres and brought them in rural areas of the USA. The theatres include Guthrie Theatre - Pennsylvania and Texas Arts Theatres in Dallas. The third theatre is set to be the Cliftex Theatre in Texas which will reportedly be under Folmar's possession by the end of January 2020.

The first film to premiere in the three theatres is set to Folmar's own film titled Shooting Heroin. The film revolves around the story of a town forced to rebel against the impact of drugs on their community. The film is set to open on April 3, 2020. Spencer Folmar is reportedly controlling the entire process of distributing the film in theatres he does not own. Shooting Heroin is made on a controlled budget of $2.5 million and is set to open in 30 screens across the USA. Spencer Folmar, while speaking to a news daily in the USA has revealed that he has not brought the theatres in order to sell them off in the future, but rather wishes for them to be a platform for various Indie filmmakers to debut their film.

Image courtesy - Spencer Folmar Instagram

