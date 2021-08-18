'Spencer' Starring Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana Gets Release Date; Read To Know More

Kristen Stewart's upcoming biographical drama Spencer finally has a release date! The forthcoming film will be based on the most glamorous member of The Royal Family, Diana, Princess of Wales. Twilight star Kristen Stewart, will portray the lead character of Princess Diana in the film.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

Kristen Stewart's Spencer release date and more

The Kristen Stewart-starrer, Spencer, will release theatrically on 5 November, 2021. The upcoming biographical drama film will be directed by Pablo Larraín with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Larraín has previously directed several feature films, including the Academy Award-nominated Natalie Portman-starrer Jackie, based on the life of Jackie Kennedy.

Steven Knight on the other hand has written for several films and created many tv series including the BAFTA TV Award-winning series Peaky Blinders. Pablo Larraín's upcoming film Spencer will have its world premiere in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September, 2021. The film will be distributed by Neon and Topic Studios, which announced the release date for the film via their official Twitter handle.

Kristen Stewart. Pablo Larraín. SPENCER.

Exclusively in theaters November 5th. @Topic_Studios — NEON (@neonrated) August 17, 2021

According to reports, Pabo Larrain's biographical drama will take place over the three days in one of Diana's last Christmas holidays as a member of the Royal Family. The aforementioned weekend was one that Diana, Princess of Wales spent at their Sandringham estate. The description for the film reads:

Spencer is an imaging of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

That sapphire.

Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.

Coming this fall. pic.twitter.com/NdYm3EMhOc — NEON (@neonrated) March 25, 2021

The weekend was also featured in the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown, with Diana played by Emma Corrin alongside Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. Another description for the upcoming film reads:

In 1991, during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, Diana, Princess of Wales decides to end her marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales.

Apart from Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris also star in the upcoming film, Spencer. The Jackie filmmaker, Pablo Larrain, also serves as a producer for the film along with Fabula partner Juan de Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. Spencer's release date for 5 November, clashes with the upcoming Marvel feature The Eternals and Tom Hanks-starring sci-fi movie Finch.

The People’s Princess graces the People’s Festival.



Kristen Stewart stars in Pablo Larraín’s chamber drama about a tumultuous Christmas in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. The Canadian Premiere of the highly-anticipated SPENCER comes to #TIFF21. https://t.co/uEwUZLWoYi pic.twitter.com/fMWLvO4yYa — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 11, 2021

IMAGE - NEON STUDIOS TWITTER

