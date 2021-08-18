Last Updated:

'Spencer' Starring Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana Gets Release Date; Read To Know More

Kristen Stewart's upcoming Princess Diana biographical drama, Spencer, gets a release date! Here's all you need to know about the upcoming film -

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Kristen Stewart

IMAGE - NEON STUDIOS TWITTER


Kristen Stewart's upcoming biographical drama Spencer finally has a release date! The forthcoming film will be based on the most glamorous member of The Royal Family, Diana, Princess of Wales. Twilight star Kristen Stewart, will portray the lead character of Princess Diana in the film.  

Kristen Stewart's Spencer release date and more

The Kristen Stewart-starrer, Spencer, will release theatrically on 5 November, 2021. The upcoming biographical drama film will be directed by Pablo Larraín with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Larraín has previously directed several feature films, including the Academy Award-nominated Natalie Portman-starrer Jackie, based on the life of Jackie Kennedy. 

READ | Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen to star in David Cronenberg's ‘Crimes Of The Future'

Steven Knight on the other hand has written for several films and created many tv series including the BAFTA TV Award-winning series Peaky Blinders. Pablo Larraín's upcoming film Spencer will have its world premiere in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September, 2021. The film will be distributed by Neon and Topic Studios, which announced the release date for the film via their official Twitter handle. 

READ | Kristen Stewart reveals how Diana influenced her life: 'Can't stop thinking about her'

According to reports, Pabo Larrain's biographical drama will take place over the three days in one of Diana's last Christmas holidays as a member of the Royal Family. The aforementioned weekend was one that Diana, Princess of Wales spent at their Sandringham estate. The description for the film reads: 

READ | Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' on Princess Diana to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Spencer is an imaging of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

The weekend was also featured in the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown, with Diana played by Emma Corrin alongside Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. Another description for the upcoming film reads: 

READ | Did Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer secretly get married?

In 1991, during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, Diana, Princess of Wales decides to end her marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales.

Apart from Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris also star in the upcoming film, Spencer. The Jackie filmmaker, Pablo Larrain, also serves as a producer for the film along with Fabula partner Juan de Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. Spencer's release date for 5 November, clashes with the upcoming Marvel feature The Eternals and Tom Hanks-starring sci-fi movie Finch

IMAGE - NEON STUDIOS TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND