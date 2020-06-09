'Spider-Man 2' Actor Danny Hicks Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer; Read Here

Spiderman 2 fame Danny Hicks revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage four cancer. The actor has worked in films like Evil Dead II, Darkman, Intruder and Spider-Man 2. He has appeared in a number of roles in filmmaker Sam Raimi’s movies. Read to know more about his condition-

Danny Hicks diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Danny Hicks took to his Facebook handle to disclose the news. His caption read, “To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar. Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my friend Dominic has in the store.” [sic].

Cancer is staged from one to four, with the former number meaning the beginning and the latter number means advanced. Stage IV cancer is a serious condition that requires immediate care from experts. It is sometimes referred to metastatic cancer as it often means that cancer has spread from its origin to distant parts of the body.

This stage could be diagnosed years after primary cancer has been removed or treated. Sometimes stage 4 cancer is subcategorized as stage 4A or stage 4B. It indicates the degree to which the disease has spread throughout the body.

Danny Hicks’ popular work

Danny Hicks made his acting debut in 1987 with Evil Dead II. Directed by Sam Raimi, it also features Bruce Campbell, Kassie Wesley, Sarah Berry and others. He portrayed Jake in the movie. It was his first venture with Raimi. Dan was later praised for his performances in Maniac Corp (1998), Intruder (1989) and Darkman (1990).

Dan Hicks was also seen in a cameo appearance in Sam Raimi’s acclaimed film Spider-Man 2. He played one of the train passengers. His last work with Raimi was in a fantasy adventure film, Oz the Great and Powerful, in 2013. Hicks most recent work was in 2019 released, The Blood Hunter. He essayed Fang Banger in the feature horror film by Trevor Styles and Chas Llewellyn.

