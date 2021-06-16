'Spider-Man 3': Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven To Reportedly Fight All 3 Spider-Men

Marvel fans are patiently waiting for the release of the third movie of the Spiderman series, Spiderman: No Way Home. Not much has been revealed about the movie but an update about the spider verse that has been making the rounds on the internet might lift the fans’ mood. We Got This Covered reported that Aaron Taylor johnson as Kraven the Hunter might fight all three Spidermen in one of the Spiderman movies.

According to the report, sources have revealed that Sony has long-term plans which involve the face-off of Kraven against all three Spidermen. Kraven The Hunter might fight against Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spidermen all at once at some point in time. Recently, Aaron Taylor Johnson has been signed for the role of the villain Kraven The Hunter. It is reported that Kraven The hunter will get his own movie and it will release in 2023. He previously essayed the role of Quicksilver in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Kraven The Hunter

In the Marvel comics, Kraven is one of the most dangerous enemies of Spiderman. In the comics, he is a big hunter who just wants to defeat Spiderman. He does not like using weapons like bow and arrow or hammer but likes to duel with bare hands. He believes that defeating Spiderman will make him the ultimate hunter. Kraven was also one of the founding members of the supervillain team, Sinister Six along with Vulture, Electro, Dr Octopus, Mysterio, and Sandman.

Spiderman: No Way Home

Spiderman: No Way Home is an upcoming movie of the Spiderman series which will be marked as the third instalment after Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home. The movie will feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned Leeds. In the movie, Jamie Foxx will play the role of Electro, who will serve as the villain in the movie. Foxx has previously essayed the role of Electro in The Amazing Spiderman 2. Alfred Molina as Dr Octopus will also serve as the villain in the movie and he has also reprised his role from The Amazing Spiderman 2 like Foxx. Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in his role of Dr Strange who will take the place of Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor.

IMAGE: SPIDERMAN MOVIE/INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.