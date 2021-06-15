Spider-Man 4's 'Vulture Vs Spider-Man' Fight Sequence Revealed By Animatics

The first three Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire, popularly known as the Spider-Man trilogy was directed by Sam Raimi and the fourth instalment was scrapped more than a decade ago. Recently, the art director and illustrator of the Spider-Man films, David E Duncan, shared a concept video, which showed a battle between Vulture and Spider-Man. The scene featured an intense fight sequence between the two and was supposed to be the climax scene in Spider-Man 4, had it not been cancelled.

Spider-Man 4's Vulture vs Spider-Man scene revealed by animatics

According to a report by Den of Geek, a new video posted by Sam Raimi, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy, reveals the battle with Vulture from Spider-Man 4. While there was a showdown between the superhero and the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it might be majorly different from what Sam had in mind, before his film was cancelled ahead of a fourth installment. The animatics in the video were enhanced by pieces of the score from Raimi's previous Spider-Man films, as well as sound effects for the more dramatic moments of the battle.

The video also revealed that Vulture was much more powerful than Spider-Man, as the battle left the superhero pretty badly injured and broken atop a building, pulling out knives from his body as Vulture escaped. The scene also showed Vulture taking off Spider-Man's mask and recognizing Peter Parker, before fleeing. There are also some interesting point-of-view shots that show Mary Jane watching the battle, yelling in terror as Peter is injured, but also when the Vulture appears to be falling off the skyscraper.

More about Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4

Director Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film hit screens in the year 2002 with Tobey Maguire in the lead. The film was very well received and was followed up with a sequel, pitting the titular hero against Doctor Octopus, an arch-nemesis from the comics. The cast of Spider-Man 4, if not canceled, would have had Tobey Maguire in the lead once again, with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway playing the character of Felicia Hardy, and John Malkovich was expected to play the Vulture.

