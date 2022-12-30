‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Is Not A 'kid’s Film,' Says Animator

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', one of the most anticipated films, is not a kid's movie, according to one of its animators. Senior character animator Ere Santos recently talked about the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in an interview with The Direct.

Speaking to the entertainment news website, Santos revealed that "some of the choices characters [make]" during the story had much of the team asking, "This is a kid's movie? I guess it's not a kid's movie."

The Spider-Verse 2 animator said if fans thought "the first one was intense then they have seen nothing" yet when it comes to the new storyline.

He said that he remembers joining the project when just thinking "What? This is real?" over multiple sequences, as he called the original movie "very small and contained comparatively."

When asked about how the first 'Spider-Verse' film can feel small in comparison to its sequel, Santos pointed to "the risks that they're taking" in the film.

The animator added that he has "seen stuff in the movie that [he's] never seen in art before."

Dhanush to voice Indian character in Spider-Verse 2:

'Raanjhanaa' actor Dhanush will be voicing a character called Pavitr Prabhakar in 'Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.' The Indian character is one of the new ones among the team of 'Spider-People,' who are given the charge of protecting the world.

However, no further details about the plot and its possible connection to India has been made.

Sony Pictures Animation's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

