Spider Man Across The Spider Verse: Know The Characters And Voices Behind Them

Spider-Man Across: The Spider-Verse will hit theatres on June 1. Ahead of the film's release, take a look at the characters and the voices behind them.

Hardika Gupta
Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Miles Morales is voiced by actor Shameik Moore. In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles will continue to find his purpose while figuring himself out. 

Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Gwen Stacy plays a role of a confident superhero who understands Miles' situation. She is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, the Hawkeye actress. 

Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Voiced by Oscar Isaac, Miguel O'Hara is among the new characters that meets Miles during his journey across the Spider-Verse. 

Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Jessica Drew is the pregnant spider woman of Earth - 332. The character is voiced by Issa Rae. 

Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Pavitra Prabhakar lives in Mumbattan and met Miles and Gwen for the first time as they pursue The Spot across the multiverse. He is being voiced by Karan Soni and in Hindi by Shubman Gill. 

Spider Man Across: The Spider Verse
Hobie Brown is Gwen's favourite as he is a member of a cool band. Actor Daniel Kaluuya voiced Spider-Punk.

