Spider Man Across The Spider Verse: Know The Characters And Voices Behind Them

Spider-Man Across: The Spider-Verse will hit theatres on June 1. Ahead of the film's release, take a look at the film's characters and the voices behind them.
Miles Morales is voiced by actor Shameik Moore. In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles will continue to find his purpose while figuring himself out.
Gwen Stacy plays a role of a confident superhero who understands Miles' situation. She is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, the Hawkeye actress.
Voiced by Oscar Isaac, Miguel O'Hara is among the new characters that meets Miles during his journey across the Spider-Verse.
Pavitra Prabhakar lives in Mumbattan and met Miles and Gwen for the first time as they pursue The Spot across the multiverse. He is being voiced by Karan Soni and in Hindi by Shubman Gill.