'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Part 1 Trailer Out: All On Its Cast & Release Date

Fans of the superhero Spider-Man are awaiting the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While there are reports that it could be the end of the franchise or the trilogy involving Tom Holland, another Spider-Man franchise will be there for entertaining the viewers next year. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had been titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and will be coming out next year.

Ahead of the release, the makers teased a the first look of the animated venture. They confirmed that it will be the first part out of the two. Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and other Spideys are set to battle a powerful enemy in this installment, as per the official synopsis revealed by the makers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

The teaser trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spidey-Verse, starts with the words 'Meanwhile, in another universe...' One then sees Miles enjoying some music, while being lost in his thoughts of comics, food, video games and more, when Gwen Stacy, lands in his room out of nowhere. As he struggles to set the room up well and asks her how she got in, she replies that it was a 'long story.'

She then asked him if it was the room he grew up in. She stumbles upon his drawings, one of which has a sketch of Gwen, and that embarrasses Miles. She hands the book back to him and says that she missed him too.

He then asks her what she was doing in his room, and confesses that he thought he would never see her again. She then asks if he wishes to get out of the room, and he replies that he's 'grounded.' Gwen then jumps out of the window and then turns into the Spider-Woman and asks, "Is Spider-Man grounded?".

Visuals of an alternate reality are then shown where Spider-Man seemed to be battling Spider-Man 2099.

The plot will revolve around Miles transporting across the multi-verse, and his reunion with Spider-Woman and other Spideys to battle the threat.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Part One Cast

Miles is being voiced by Shameik Moore, Gwen by Hailee Steinfeld, and the alternate version of Spider-Man, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Jake Johnson and Issa Rae voice the other versions of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse part one release date

The film is releasing on October 7, 2022. In India, it will also release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The venture has been directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.