'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Worlds To Have Own Art Style: Makers

Spiderverse is about to get a lot more interesting and complicated in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (part one). The makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and featured the return of Miles Morales/Spider-Man. Screenwriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller opened up about the upcoming Spider-verse movie and teased that the film would be more 'ambitious' than the previous ones. The duo added that 'each world will have its own art style'.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' makers open up about film's animation

In an interview with Collider, screenwriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller opened up about the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and teased that if fans loved the previous movies, they are in for yet another treat as it will feature some 'groundbreaking' animation. Miller said, "It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again."

He added, "And so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style, and to be able to push the folks at ImageWorks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand."

More about 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Part One)

The first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was released back in December 2021 and featured Shameik Moore's Miles Morales teaming up with Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy. The film will also star Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, with Issa Rae also joining the cast as Jessica Drew. The film is set for release on October 7, 2022. As per reports by Variety, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, Spider-UK, Ben Reilly, and Superior Spider-Man, are confirmed to make their debut within the film's universe in the upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received acclaim from critics, who praised its animation, characters, story, voice acting, and humour. The film won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards and was similarly successful at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, and the 46th Annie Awards. Two sequels, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two), are set to be released on October 7, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

(Image: Instagram/@spiderversemovie)