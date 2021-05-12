Spider-Man And Venom May Finally Have A Faceoff On Big Screen After More Than 14 Years?

The good guy-bad guy relationship shared by Spider-Man and Venom has been the highlight of the Marvel comics and video games featuring the beloved web-slinger. But, as per many, that relationship did not translate well in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 3, which gave the comic-book fans its first live-action incarnation of Eddie Brock's symbiote alter-ego. Eleven years later, Tom Hardy stepped into the shoes of Brock and was seen befriending the quirky symbiote in 2018's surprise hit, Venom. And now, as per a report on WeGotThisCovered, a "Spider-Man vs Venom" film has entered the stage of active development. If there is any truth to the report, the rumoured and somewhat hypothetical "Spider-Man vs Venom" film will see the two iconic Marvel characters settle scores with each other after a better part of two decades.

Can Spider-Man and Venom actually have a big-screen faceoff?

Given that as per the aforementioned WeGoThisCovered report, Holland will no longer be contractually obligated to play Spider-Man post the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the officials claim that a movie featuring Peter Parker and Eddie Brock sharing screen space seems a little bit unlikely. Adding to that, the officials haven't exactly ruled out that Holland may want to continue playing MCU's Spider-Man and eventually stand on the same ground as Venom, given its potential box office numbers could very well pass the 1 billion dollar mark. More information regarding the same is awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Venom: Let There Be Carnage:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an upcoming Andy Serkis directorial that introduces the first of the rumoured several villains of the Venom universe, namely Carnage aka Cletus Cassidy. In the film, as per the Venom 2 trailer that was made available for viewing quite recently, its main villain, Carnage's origin story differs from that of its comic book counterpart as the trailer indicates that Carnage was a result of a laboratory experiment involving a symbiote and Kasady (Harrelson) gone wrong. Venom 2 cast includes the likes of Amber Sienna, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Reid Scott, amongst others. More details regarding Venom 2 cast and crew members will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Venom 2 trailer:

