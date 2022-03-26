'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ And ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Top Honors At ICG Publicists Awards 2022

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
The 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards were presented during a March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel that featured some of the iconic movies and TV shows bagging awards for their outstanding cinematography. While Spider-Man: No Way Home bagged the Maxwell Weinberg award for motion picture publicity, TV show, Ted Lasso won the Maxwell Weinberg award for television picture.
On the other hand, Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo garnered the showpersons award for television while Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy received the showpersons award for film. Read further ahead to get the full list of ICG Publicists Award winners.
MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel) (WINNER)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
F9: The Fast Saga (Universal Pictures)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Batwoman (The CW)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY (TIE)
Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist (WINNER)
David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures (WINNER)
Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR
Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios (WINNER)
Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures
Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West
John Pisani – Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist
BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES
Matthew Kennedy (WINNER)
Chiabella James
David Lee
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION
Atsushi Nishijima (WINNER)
Justin Lubin
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
Chuck Zlotnick
PRESS AWARD
Adam Weissler – Extra TV (WINNER)
Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times
Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly
Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia) (WINNER)
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)
Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)
Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)
