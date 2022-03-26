'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ And ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Top Honors At ICG Publicists Awards 2022

The 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards were presented during a March 25 luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel that featured some of the iconic movies and TV shows bagging awards for their outstanding cinematography. While Spider-Man: No Way Home bagged the Maxwell Weinberg award for motion picture publicity, TV show, Ted Lasso won the Maxwell Weinberg award for television picture.

On the other hand, Oscar-winner Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo garnered the showpersons award for television while Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy received the showpersons award for film. Read further ahead to get the full list of ICG Publicists Award winners.

ICG Publicists Awards Winners List

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel) (WINNER)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

F9: The Fast Saga (Universal Pictures)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY (TIE)

Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist (WINNER)

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures (WINNER)

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios (WINNER)

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Matthew Kennedy (WINNER)

Chiabella James

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Atsushi Nishijima (WINNER)

Justin Lubin

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Adam Weissler – Extra TV (WINNER)

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia) (WINNER)

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie