'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Read Whole Script; Here's Why

Benedict Cumberbatch a.k.a Doctor Strange is set to play a pertinent role in Tom Holland's upcoming superhero franchise Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. He will now be seen approaching Cumberbatch's Dr Stange to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again with magic, and this instance in turn would open gates to the multiverse, with many villains returning to the franchise.

In an interview with USA Today, Benedict Cumberbatch refrained from spilling details about the movie but revealed that he refused to read the complete script. The actor noted he skipped reading parts of the script to cherish the narrative twists of a Marvel flick on the big screen.

Benedict Cumberbatch didn't read Spider-Man: No Way Home's full script?

On being asked about shedding highlight on any unknown fact/detail about the film, the actor said that asking for spoilers is a 'dead end'. He further mentioned that it's not just the 'confidentiality agreement' that binds him from spilling details about the film, but also the fact that he hasn't gone through the whole script. Cumberbatch did it on purpose as he just wants to enjoy the ride. Lastly, he called the film a 'riotous ride'.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy reshooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film which marks his second standalone Marvel flick and sixth movie appearance as the quirky Dr Stephen Strange.

More about Tom Holland's superhero flick

Apart from Tom, Benedict and Zendaya, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise. The production house recently unveiled brand new individual posters highlighting the villains. Fans are also almost convinced that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making cameos in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. The movie will release in India on December 16, one day before the United States.

Image: TWITTER/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE/AP