'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Blooper To Easter Eggs: Everything New Coming In Blu-ray Version

Sony and Marvel's latest movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to get a Blu-ray and digital release soon. After a record-breaking theatrical run, fans will finally be able to see their favourite Spideys on screen again and this time in the comfort of their own home. Makers have assured that the new Blu-ray and digital versions of No Way Home will feature 100 more minutes of unseen content. Marvel took to its official website and shared a detailed list of everything new that will be coming with Spider-Man: No Way Home's Blu-ray version, including bloopers, gags, Easter eggs and more.

Bonus Material and everything new in Spider-Man: No Way Home's Blu-ray version

As per the official page of Marvel, the new Blu-ray and digital versions of No Way Home have over 80 minutes of new and behind-the-scenes content. It also includes 20 minutes more of Peter 2 and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire), along with hilarious outtakes and bloopers from the set. It will include, Bloopers & Gag Reel, Alternate Reality Easter Eggs and 7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes that include-

Action Choreography Across the Multiverse A Multiverse of Miscreants A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland Enter Strange Graduation Day Realities Collide, Spiders Unite Weaving Jon Watt's Web

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Blu-ray and digital versions will also have 2 Special Panels-

The Sinister Summit - Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters. A Meeting of the Spiders - Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

It will additionally include three stories from the Daily Bugle and two Stunt Scenes Previsualization including the Apartment Fight and Shield Fight. A special preview of the Blu-ray version was also released by the makers earlier this week, watch it below.

The latest Spidey movie served as the culmination of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's web-slingers. The movie witnessed widespread popularity and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021. Apart from Holland, Garfield and Maguire, the movie also bought back iconic villains like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx's Electro along with the Sorcerer Supreme/Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie