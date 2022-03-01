'Spider-man: No Way Home', 'Dune' & More Enter Oscars Fan-favourite Awards Leaderboard

The Academy has announced the list of films that were shortlisted for the 2022 Oscars Fan Favorite Award category. The new category that was added to Oscars 2022 allowed the fans to support their favourite films and nominate them for the category by voting on Twitter and on the official site of the Academy. Marvel and Sony's mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home and Denis Villeneuve's epic fantasy film Dune were among the few films that were loved by the fans and made it to the leader board of the 2022 Oscars Fan Favorite Award category.

Oscars 2022 Fan Favorite category leader board

The Academy took to their official Twitter handle and shared the Top 10 movies that made it to the Fan Favorite leaderboard list as voting currently stands. Along with the movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune, other movies include Army of the Dead, Cinderella, Malignant, Minamata, Sing 2, The Power of the Dog, The Suicide Squad and Tick, Tick...Boom! Along with the list of shortlisted films the Academy reminded fans that the voting was open till March 3.

From the above-mentioned list, Dune and Power Of The Dog are the only two, movies that have been nominated for the Best Picture category. Meanwhile, No Way Home bought back several moviegoers to the theatres and emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021. It currently stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time and fans were expecting the movie to be nominated in Oscars 2022 but the movie only managed to earn one nod for best visuals.

Meanwhile, Academy has been receiving heavy backlash for not broadcasting eight of its categories from the ceremony's broadcast. In trying to hold the broadcast to under three hours and keep audiences engaged, the Academy opted to exclude the following categories: Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup/Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, and Sound.

Oscar Nominations 2022

Movies like The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast and West Side Story went home big and earned the most number of nominations. The Power of The Dog landed a total of 12 noms, including best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting nominations for star Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting actors Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Denis Villeneuve's Dune earned 10 nominations followed by West Side Story and Belfast, which earned seven nominations.

