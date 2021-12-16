'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Experiences Widest Release For Any Hollywood Film In India

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home has started shattering records shortly after it hit theatres, marking the widest ever release for a Hollywood flick in India. With ardent Marvel fans flocking theatres to witness the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger lock horns with some of the franchise's oldest villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, the Jon Watts' directorial will be premiering on 3264 screens across the country.

With this feat, it has surpassed another Marvel wonder, Avengers: Endgame, which got released on 2845 screens. Reportedly, arrangements are being made to add more screens across multiplex chains considering the overwhelming response garnered by the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released in four languages, Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

With the trailblazing response on the first day, the film may soon witness record-breaking box office collections. The film also minted a whopping Rs. 22.50 crores as its advance booking sales for the first day, which is the highest since Endgame.

Ahead of its release, film analyst Taran Adarsh had reported that tickets of Spider-Man: No Way Home were selling for as high as ₹2200 per seat and the shows were announced housefull in advance. The advance bookings for No Way Home commenced in November in the United States and CNN reported that within minutes, the tickets for the movie went on sale and several websites crashed owing to heavy traffic.

In the movie, Peter Parker will be seen as his most vulnerable self, with his true identity being revealed to the world while he is also being framed for the death of Quentin Beck. He approaches Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to cast a spell undoing the revelation, however, their effort backfires and unleashes the multiverse. Villains like Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will also be seen wreaking havoc in the movie. The Jon Watts directorial will be hitting theatres in the United States on Friday, December 17.

