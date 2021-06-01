Last Updated:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Fans Envision Teaser Poster Ahead Of Its Rumoured Trailer

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' fans have imagined what a teaser poster of the movie would look like with all its rumoured casting. Check it out.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie has Tom Holland reprising the role of Peter Parker. The casting rumours of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield have also hyped the fans. Now, there is news going on that the makers could drop a teaser on Tom Holland's birthday, i.e., June 1. It has increased the excitement as fans are now imagining how it would look like if the rumours turn out to be true. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans imagine epic teaser poster

Rumored Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer release date has excited the fans. It is expected to arrive anytime in the next week. Fans are sharing their artwork on what the movie could look like. Instagrammer Lodgiko, for example, posted his teaser poster for the film. He speculated Spider-Man: No Way Home cast will include Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx's Electro. The picture also has Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, Wiliam Dafoe, Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, and members of the sinister six group. 

 

Speculation on Spider-Man: No Way Home 

The internet is ablaze with the news that Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer has been sent out by Sony Pictures to several theatre owners. It is expected to release on Tom Holland's birthday. However, no official confirmation on the same is made yet. Check out how fans are sharing their excitement as they wait to get a glimpse of the movie. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the first two installments in the MCU. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is expected to introduce the multiverse. The movie will swing in theatres on December 17, 2021. 

