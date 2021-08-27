‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: How Well Have Films In The Franchise Done At The Box Office?

The much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has taken the lead from Avengers: Endgame within the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer has received a whopping 355.5 million views worldwide, reported Deadline. The Avengers: Endgame trailer stands in second place with 289 million views after the trailer of the third installment of the Spider-Man series became available to fans.

Spider-man movies at the box office

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home will release theatrically amid rising COVID cases in various parts of the world, fans wonder how this will impact the film’s box office collection. Here’s a list of all the films in the Spider-Man franchise and how much they earned at the USA box office according to the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Spider-Man (2002)

This 2022 film marks the first time fans saw their much-loved superhero on the big screen. Tobey Maguire took on the role of Peter Parker in the film and made a place in the audience’s hearts forever. He acted in the film opposite Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and made a whopping $403.7 Million at the United States box office.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Apart from seeing Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst on screen once again after two years, the sequel of Spider-Man also starred James Franco as Harry Osborn. The film sees Peter Parker struggling to find a balance between his personal life and his duties as Spider-Man. The film grossed at $373.4 Million in the USA.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The final part of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy sees a completely different side of the superhero. His suit changes to black and he must overcome the influence it has over him to destroy the villains. The film earned $336.5 Million in the USA box office.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

This film was the first part of the reboot of the series after Sam Raimi's Spider-man trilogy. Starring Andrew Garfield as Spider-man and Emma Stone as his love interest, Gwen the film made $262.0 Million in the USA.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

With Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone reprising their roles in the sequel of the series, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 became the fifth film of the franchise. With the duo’s chemistry being the best fans had ever seen, the film made $202.8 Million in the USA.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The 2017 film made $334.4 Million at the United States box office with Tom Holland playing the role of Peter Parker for the first time. The Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starrer marked Marvel’s 16th work of art and also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya and Donald Glover.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the franchise’s first animated gem. The film won an award at the Oscars for the best animated feature film. With $190.2 Million at the USA box office, the film gave fans an animated version of their favourite superhero.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home starred Samuel L. Jackson and Zendaya as Tom Holland reprised his roles as Spider-man. The film made $390.7 Million in the United States.

With Spider-Man films having a great track record at the box office, fans now await the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year. They can’t help but wonder what the box office collection for the upcoming film will look like with the pandemic looming over the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

The upcoming film will see Tom Holland return as the much-loved Peter Parker. Fans will see him struggle with adjusting to the new normal and living a life after his identity has been exposed. The trailer sees the popular superhero face backlash and several accusations after his identity is revealed. However, he will have Doctor Strange by his side for support in the upcoming film. Benedict Cumberbatch will take on the role of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer witnesses him trying his hand at a spell that can make the world forget about Spider-man’s identity. However, when the spell goes wrong, all hell breaks loose as the spell opens the multiverse.

Watch the trailer that beat Avengers: Endgame here

The upcoming film will be a sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hit the screens in 2017 and the 2019 film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 27th film. The film will also star Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film recently leaked online and became the talk of the town. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17.

