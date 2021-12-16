Amidst the ongoing thrill among the fans for the release of one of the highly-anticipated Marvel movies, Spider-Man No Way Home, a piece of shocking news slipped in which revealed how major scenes of the film were leaked online. However, Sony Pictures managed to remove them just in time.

Sony Pictures removes Spider-Man No Way Home leaked footage

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, some of the pivotal scenes of the movie, Spider-Man No Way Home recently surfaced on Youtube through innocuous Spider-Man searches. While the exact nature of the leaks was not revealed by the outlet, but they confirmed that the footage contained major spoilers from the film. Adding to it, it was also revealed that one of the leaked segments consisted of around 10 minutes of the film while some others had foreign subtitles and foreign dubs with video quality ranging from grainy to clear.

In a matter of a couple of minutes, Sony managed to remove the leaked footage with a message stating “Video Unavailable. This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movies & Shows, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds.”

Numerous fans have been expressing their anger on receiving spoilers on social media ahead of watching the film in the theatres. It is a well-known fact that even the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer was once leaked in the month of August and Sony Pictures came to the rescue yet again and removed it from the internet. It was shocking for the fans to learn that the trailer had been leaked online and they began a meme fest on social media while blaming Scarlett Johansson for the leaks as she is fighting a lawsuit against Disney.

Spider-Man No Way Home plot

The movie follows the story of Tom Holland's character, Peter Parker who approaches Dr Strange to make his identity as Spiderman a secret with magic. However, it breaks open the multiverse and allows five villains from alternate realities to enter Parker's universe.

Spider-Man No Way Home cast

Directed by Jon Watts, the cast of the movie includes actors namely Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, among others.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie