'Spider-Man: No Way Home' OTT Release Date: Here's How To Watch Tom Holland-starrer Online

One of the biggest openers of the year in India, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit the theatres on December 16, 2021, garnering a total of Rs 138.55 crore in Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC). Not only in India but the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer also clocked in good numbers worldwide. Now, fans will be excited to know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set for an OTT release. Continue reading to know the details:

Spiderman: No Way Home OTT Release

After shattering all the Box Office records despite strict theatre protocols owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set for its OTT release. You can now watch the Tom Holland-starrer on the OTT giant Netflix on June 13. The official Twitter handle of LetsOTT Global shared the news and wrote in the caption, "#SpiderManNoWayHome debuts on Netflix India, June 13th (sic).".

The high-definition version of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Spiderman: No Way Home witnessed the second-biggest opening weekend of all time for Hollywood films in India, while internationally, the film ranked at 5th position. No Way Home also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

December 16, Thursday - Rs 32.67 cr NBOC, Rs 41.50 cr GBOC

December 17, Friday - Rs 20.37 cr NBOC, Rs 25.67 cr GBOC

December 18, Saturday - Rs 26.10 cr NBOC, Rs 33.67 cr GBOC

December 19, Sunday - Rs 29.23 cr NBOC, Rs 37.71 cr GBOC

Total - Rs 108.37 cr NBOC, Rs 138.55 cr GBOC

More on Spider-man: No Way Home

The latest Spidey movie served as the culmination of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's web-slingers. Apart from Holland, Garfield, and Maguire, the movie also bought back iconic villains like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx's Electro along with the Sorcerer Supreme/Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie