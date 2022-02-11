'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Digital Release In India: When & How To Watch Tom Holland's Film

Sony and Marvel's latest onscreen outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home released last year in December shattered several records at the box office. Much hype was created surrounding the movie prior to and post its release as it brought back several iconic characters from the previous franchises. No Way Home also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Following its record-breaking run at the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now all set to have its digital premiere through Book My Show's platform BookMyShow Stream.

Spider-Man: No Way Home OTT release in India

Book My Show took its official social media handles and shared that Spider-Man: No Way Home will soon be available for Video-on-demand service. No Way Home will have its digital premiere in India through the platform of BookMyShow Stream, where you can buy or rent handpicked movies. The ticketing company announced that the pre-booking to stream No Way Home has begun. They wrote, " It’s OFFICIAL! #BookMyShowStream is bringing Spiderman: No Way Home to you! Pre-book this Oscar Nominee NOW! #BookMyShowStream is available on the #BookMyShow app."

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 6th highest-grossing movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office. No Way Home has grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide, surpassing its predecessor as the highest-grossing film released by Sony Pictures. It became the highest-grossing film of 2021, the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing its fellow MCU flicks The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018).

The movie also achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The superhero flick that was released on December 17 proved to a be treat for Spidey fans as it featured previous web slingers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. The movie also bought back several iconic villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more. The movie also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie