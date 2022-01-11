'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Out From BAFTA Race? Here's All You Need To Know

With the phenomenal box-office success and records of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been speculating whether the film will sweep away all the awards. The commercial success of the film generated Oscar buzz, but before the Oscars, the Tom Holland-starrer definitely won't be picking up a BAFTA this year.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that the movie won't be considered for any awards after failing to meet "eligibility criteria". Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office. The movie has now become the eighth-highest grossing ever at the global box office, surpassing its fellow MCU flicks The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and Black Panther (2018).

Spider-Man: No Way Home out from BAFTA race?

Despite the success, the film is out from the BAFTA race. A spokesperson for BAFTA said: "'Spider-Man: No Way Home' did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry. "As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles, and the film was not made available by the distributor." Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only film to have been rejected by BAFTA for breaking this rule. The BAFTA film longlists are due to be announced on Wednesday, January 12.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: No Way Home was due to land on the platform in December. 30, giving voters just four days before the Jan. 3 round one voting deadline which was earlier extended by a day due to tech issues. However, the feature didn’t make the date, with BAFTA saying at the time that Sony had cited “potential piracy issues as the film has not yet been released in some territories.”

Meanwhile, the latest release from the franchise shattered several records despite the growing threats posed by the Omicron variant in several countries. The movie achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The superhero flick that was released on December 17 proved to a be treat for the film's fans as it featured previous web slingers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. The movie also bought back several iconic villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, and more.

Image: Twitter/Spidermanmovie/AP