'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Release Date Revealed! When Is The Tom Holland Film Releasing?

Back in March, the media was abuzz with the title for the next MCU Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. The trio had trolled the fans by revealing one fake title each. The final title for the film was released a couple of days later in a special video that was dropped on the movie's Instagram handle. The third installment in Marvel's Spider-Man series is titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let's find out when the movie is releasing!

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing?

The final title for the third Spider-Man film was announced in March 2021. A tentative date of the Christmas 2021 release was also announced for the film. The movie now has a confirmed release date and is set to hit the big screens in the US on December 17, 2021. The cast has wrapped up filming in March 2021, during the time when the title was revealed.

A look at Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see the main cast - Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds - reprising their roles. Jamie Foxx will be seen in the role of the supervillain Electro. He will reprise his antagonist role from the 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 but he will not be depicted blue in the film. Alfred Molina will reprise his role as supervillain Doctor Octopus from the cult 2004 hit Spider-Man 2. Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly reprise his role of Doctor Strange and is expected to take the role as a mentor to Peter Park aka Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a part of Marvel Phase 4 movies. It will follow the events after Spider-Man: Far From Home which introduced us to Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhal. In this third installment, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man will face not one but two new villains. A fourth Spider-Man film is already in the works. It has also been rumoured that the film will also feature former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

(Promo Image Source: Spiderman Movie Instagram)