'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Scripts History By Becoming 8th Highest-grossing Movie Globally

Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office. The Tom Holland-led web-slinger movie has now become the eighth-highest grossing movie ever at the global box office, surpassing its fellow MCU flicks The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018). Much hype was created surrounding the movie prior to and post its release as it brought back several iconic characters from the previous franchises. No Way Home also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

As per Variety, Sony and Marvel's latest onscreen outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the eighth-highest grossing movie ever at the global box office, garnering $1.53 billion worldwide. The movie generated over $64 million internationally over the weekend and pushed past movies like The Avengers ($1.518 billion), Furious 7 ($1.515 billion), Frozen II ($1.45 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion) that previously held the spot.

No Way Home shattered several records despite the growing threats posed by the Omicron variant in several countries. The movie achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The superhero flick that was released on December 17 proved to a be treat for Spidey fans as it featured previous web slingers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. The movie also bought back several iconic villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more.

The return of Maguire and Garfield was the subject of speculation, and Sony, Marvel and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement, despite numerous leaks. The movie also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

Upcoming Spider-Man sequel

Following the tremendous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU head Kevin Fiege opened up about the upcoming sequels in the Spider-Man franchise. In an interview with New York, Feige, along with producer Amy Pascal opened up about the sequels. "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about— yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time."

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie