'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Teaser Unveiled By Sony Pictures Brazil On June 14

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser was randomly released by Sony Pictures Brazil on June 14, Monday. Sony Pictures Brazil took to its official Twitter handle and shared the short clip, wherein the makers revealed the Brazilian version of the upcoming film. Spider-Man: No Way Home is more than six months away from release. With fans speculating wild rumours about the upcoming film, a trailer could be on the view soon, especially ahead of Black Widow release on July 7.

Sony Pictures Brazil drops ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser

Moral lá em cima! O próprio 🕷️ chegou trazendo mimos! Título versão brasileira? Temos! #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa - Dezembro somente nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/gKyYz9Spcl — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) June 14, 2021

As seen in Sony Pictures Brazil’s Twitter post, the makers shared a short teaser video that features the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo. The logo and the Brazilian title were already seen when the title was announced earlier this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser also features a glitch similar to what we saw in Spider-Verse. Sharing the short clip, Sony Pictures Brazil’s official Twitter said, "Moral lá em cima! O próprio chegou trazendo mimos! Título versão brasileira? Temos! #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa - Dezembro somente nos cinemas" (Morale up there! Spider himself arrived bringing treats! Brazilian version title? We have! #AranhaSemVoltaParaCasa - December only in theatres).

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, this is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). This is also the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Helmed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast ensemble stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfred Molina. Spider-Man: No Way Home release date is scheduled to be December 17, 2021, in the United States. It will be released as part of Phase Four of the MCU. A fourth Spider-Man film is in development.

