'Spider-Man: No Way Home' To Re-release With Additional Clips; Check Release Date In India

Tom Holland's Spidey's third individual outing in the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home came out to be a massive success. The film hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, and soon became the biggest movie of the year globally. The movie took place after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home and went on to break several box office records.

The film also debuted on the OTT giant Netflix nearly six months after its release. While fans could not stop gushing over the movie despite Marvel Studios' two more releases, its makers are all set to re-release the movie with additional clips in theatres across the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut release date in India

The makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home have titled the new version with the extended cut as Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version. The film's global release dates have been locked by the makers as the movie will hit the theatre from August 31 onwards. Indian viewers will also get a chance to catch the movie in cinemas from September 2. The film will release in the US a day prior, on September 1.

Global release dates for #SpiderManNoWayHome and it’s #TheMoreFunStuff version have been announced! Premiering in the U.S. September 1st. pic.twitter.com/Wdadr7Ji8U — FandomWire (@FandomWire) July 19, 2022

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version

Last month, the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home announced the extended version of the film and unveiled that it will be release in the US and Canada. The three Spideys - Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield - were featured in the announcement along with some clips from the film. It read, "You wanted more Spidey and you got it! SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theatres in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!" The cut will reportedly add about 15 minutes of footage to the actual movie which will provide fans with new material. Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who had already made a cameo in the original version, will also be seen in the new cut.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

With the re-release of the film, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are eyeing catering to the film's lifetime collection. The movie had already earned nearly $2 billion across the globe. The film also starred Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Marisa Tomei.

