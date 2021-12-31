'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tobey Wanted To Give 'very Minimal' Info About His Peter Parker

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently dominating box office charts and recently became the first movie released in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. The movie brought back some of the fans' favourite characters from the previous Spider-Man films. Screenwriters of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed how yesteryear Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield shaped the way the movie was made.

The writers also revealed that Tobey had some special requests and wanted to give very minimal information about his Peter Parker in the movie.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Screenwriters of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers opened up on what inputs Tobey Maguire contributed to the script. McKenna said, "Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal. They (Tobey and Andrew) had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts. No one knows the character as well as — or gives as much thought to the character — as someone who has to then embody it and sell it. It’s always valuable to hear what the actor is thinking. It definitely shaped what we did."

McKenna added, "Andrew really loved the idea of he’s still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom."

Upcoming Spider-Man sequel

Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU head Kevin Fiege opened up about the upcoming sequels in the Spider-Man franchise. In an interview with New York, Feige, along with producer Amy Pascal opened up about the sequels. "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about— yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time."

Pascal added, "I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever."

