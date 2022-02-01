'Spider-Man No Way Home': Tom Holland 'happiest' For Fan's Reactions To The Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the highlights at the movies last year. Despite it being a pandemic year, the film went on to set the box office on fire. It has thus become one of the highest-grossers in the world of all time. However, for lead actor Tom Holland, it is the response from the audiences that has pleased him more. The actor shared that it was something he was the 'happiest' about.

Tom Holland talks about fan's response to his film Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland opened up on the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home on BBC's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. The Impossible star termed it as a 'really interesting time' as the team enjoyed success of the film. He added that they were all 'pretty confident' that they had something 'really special' on their hands, but they could not have anticipated that how special it eventually turned out to be.

Tom then said that taking 'box office out of the equation', what made him the 'happiest' and 'most proud of' was how 'well-received' the film had been from the fans.

He recalled the moments from the theatres when the long-speculated appearances of former Spider-Man lead characters Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire come up on the screen. Tom stated that the 'nostalgic energy' going through the different generations of cinema was 'rewarding' and 'incredible' feeling to be part of.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sets box office records

Spider-Man: No Way Home became the highest-grossing film in the pandemic era. It has beaten some of the biggest blockbusters of all time to reach No 6 on the list of highest-grossing films of all time. As per trade reports, it has earned $1.73 billion at the ticket windows worldwide.

It is only behind the two Avengers franchise films, James Cameron's Titanic and Avatar, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the list, who have all crossed the $2-billion mark.

The movie has been directed by Jon Watts and also starred Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei among others and the villains from previous successful Spider-Man versions.