'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Box Office Collection: Tom Holland-starrer Soars On Day 1

Tom Holland's much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film finally hit the big screens on December 16, 2021, and fans' joy knew no bounds. The film has already broken box office records in India on the very first day of its release. According to reports by Box Office India, the advance bookings of the film led to its weekend nett collections jumping to a whopping Rs 35 crore.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's whopping box office earnings on day one of its release

According to reports by Box Office India, the film's box office earnings are only third after Avengers: Endgame and Baahubali: The Conclusion. In terms of the number of tickets sold, the film ranks in the top 10 and has taken the box office by storm. The publication reported that the first day of the film saw a collection of 16-17 crore nett.

Apart from India, the film has done exceedingly well in other countries as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film earned a whopping $10.1 million in the United States. This massive amount helped it surpass the most recently released James Bond film, No Time to Die, which garnered $6.4 million.

Ahead of the world premiere of the film, Tom Holland and Zendaya were joined by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show, the cast members opened up about watching the film ahead of its release and Holland revealed that he and Zendaya had already watched it. Zendaya then added that they had in fact watched it twice.

The film has been one of the most anticipated ones out there and after its release, Zendaya took to Instagram and penned down a note for her rumoured beau. She called him 'my spider-man' as she expressed how proud she was of him. She wrote, "My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️". The multiverse saw the much-loved Tom Holland lock horns with some of the most dangerous villains including Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and others.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie