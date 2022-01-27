'Spider-Man No Way Home': Tom Holland, Tobey And Andrew Reunite Again, But There's A Twist

Following the global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, makers have now decided to promote the movie for the upcoming award season and is campaigning for a Best Picture nomination at the next Academy Awards ceremony. In the wake of No Way Home's unprecedented popularity, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reunited for their first-ever interview together. The official Youtube page of Spider-Man shared a 30 minutes long interview of Holland, Maguire and Garfield.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reunite

The makers of the Spider-Man: No Way Home have begun their Oscar campaign now in full swing, the official Spider-Man YouTube channel shared an official interview of all three Spider-Man's together. Holland, Maguire and Garfield sat down together for the first time since their movie was released and talked about their experience of shooting the movie together. Both Tobey and Maguire shared wh they decided to return to the franchise.

Tobey said, "I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant, I think to Amy and Kevin was apparent. I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing." Meanwhile, Tom revealed that he went online and saw the fans reaction to when Tobey and Andrew made their entry in the movie and it was absolutely thrilling. Watch the interview here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office despite the growing threat of the Omicron variant. No Way Home left behind movies like Jurrasic World and The Lion King as it climbed up to the sixth spot. The movie has grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83/@tobey.maguire2/@tomholland