'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer 2: Villains Who Will Be Returning In Tom Holland Starrer

The highly-anticipated second trailer of Marvel Studios' forthcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been released. The film, featuring Tom Holland in the titular role, follows the adventures of Spider Man after his true identity is exposed by Mysterio in the previous release, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The new trailer gives a detailed look at returning villains from previous Spider-Man films. Check out the list of villians who are returning in Spider Man No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home second official trailer unveiled

Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.



Tickets on sale Spider-Monday, November 29.

As revealed in the first trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up from where its previous release, Spider-Man: Far From Home left out. Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) tries to enlist Doctor Strange's (essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) assistance to rectify it. Marvel's multiverse hijinks ensue. Doctor Strange reveals the spell to protect Peter's identity went wrong and visitors from every universe are coming through.

The brand new trailer goes on to give a detailed look at villains who are returning to the Spider-Man franchise- Alfred Molina’s Dr Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' The Lizard. The film is the latest installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) fourth phase. Molina is reprising his role of Doctor Octopus from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, Jamie Foxx's will also return as Electro, who was seen in the Andrew Garfield starrer The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

There are speculations that Andrew and Toby Maguire, who earlier essayed the titular role, will also make an appearance in the film. However, the second trailer does not give any hint of their presence. The film will also see JK Simmons reprising his role of J Jonah Jameson, The Daily Bugle’s editor-in-chief.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been helmed by Jon Watts, while its screenplay has been penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The venture also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau in pivotal roles. Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for a theatrical release on December 17, 2021 globally. In India, it will be available in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

