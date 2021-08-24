'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Breakdown: What To Expect As It Reintroduces Old Baddies

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was officially released by Sony's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. A part of the trailer had earlier leaked online but Sony quickly down the tweets and instagram posts related to the trailer. The trailer was officially released and gave fans a peek into the crazy multiverse shenanigans and also saw a return of some familiar faces.

Spider-Man: No Way Home official teaser trailer breakdown

The trailer picks up from 2019's Far From Home, with the entire world learning Spider-Man's secret identity that was revealed by Mysterio. MJ and Peter Parker are seen lying down on a rooftop where MJ reads out a new article about Peter. Peter is seen getting interrogated by officials about Mysterio's death. Parker is seen having trouble adjusting to the newfound fame and scrutiny and decides to ask the help of an old friend. Parker approaches Stephen Strange to help make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again, leading to a dangerous alternative.

Wong can be heard giving a warning to Stephen to not mess with the timelines. But Strange goes ahead and casts a spell to shape the reality and make it as if Peter's identity was never revealed. However, Dr Strange's spell has some diverse consequences and unleashes a higher level of terror on the world. Strange is heard saying, "We tampered with the stability of space and time, the multiverse is a concept which we know frighteningly little about." The trailer continues on to surprise as fans get a glimpse of some familiar faces.

The trailer shows the return of Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius and his 'extra' bionic limbs, from 2004's Spider-Man 2 that featured Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The trailer also hinted at the return of Willem Dafoe's notorious Green Goblin and his familiar bomb attacks. There's also a brief glimpse of what appears to be Jamie Foxx's Electro, reprising his role from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that featured Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

There were rumours that actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire who previously played Spider-Man in movies are set to feature in an extended cameo in No Way Home. Kevin Feige in an interview with Comicbook addressed these rumours and said, "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all thing. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years." But with the trailer featuring some familiar faces, fans are hoping to see Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on screen together. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on December 17, 2021.

Image: Tom Holland's Instagram