'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Leaked! Sony, Marvel Scurry To Take It Off Of Internet

It seems that Spider-Man's 'spidey sense' wasn't working on Sunday, 23 August, and Marvel and Sony witnessed a major leak: the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The leak prompted the two media compaines to work at lightning speed in order to control damages. Here's what happened -

Spider-Man: No Way Home's release date is set for December 17.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leaked; Sony shuts it down?

A trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was leaked on Sunday. It wasn't long before the leaked video started trending on Twitter after some accounts shared it. It still remains unclear as to how many people have actually seen the video by now, but it doesn't seem like the number is small. Some Twitter users also began trending the film, discussing what consequences the alleged leaker will face.

While Republic has seen the alleged leak, no specifics from the video will be shared. However, we can confirm that the content of the leak appears to be legitimate. Some tweets containing the video of the alleged trailer were immediately taken down and the message, "The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner," appeared instead. However, several tweets containing the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer video is still doing rounds on the internet.

While it might just be impossible for Sony to delete every video off of the internet, it's worth noting that both media companies have responded quickly to the alleged leak. However, no official comment about the leak has been made by Sony or Marvel, yet. Currently, the studios seem to be in the middle of a "whack-a-mole" type of situation, where they block one video of the leak and 10 others show up in its place.

More about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU), with several fans eagerly waiting for a first look at the film. As MCU fans will remember, Marvel's Loki series opened a door to the Multiverse, which will be explored in several upcoming films including Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. According to reports and rumours, the upcoming Spider-Man will also see the multiverse.

Reports claimed that previous actors who played Spider-Man like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would also appear in cameo roles, reprising their roles in the movie. However, these are all just rumours, and nothing has been confirmed.

For now, the Spider-Man No Way Home cast includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfred Molina.

(Image: @spidermanmovie/Instagram)