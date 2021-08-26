'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Views Beat Avengers: Endgame's Long-held Record

Our spidey senses are tingling because it looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be a major hit! The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has reportedly raked in more views than Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's biggest hit to date. Here's everything we know about the feat -

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release theatrically on December 17.

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer gains more views than Avengers: Endgame's trailer

According to a report by Deadline, Spider-Man No Way Home's trailer, which was unveiled at CinemaCon and social media on August 23, has gained a viewership record of 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours. The current number leaves behind the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, which gained 289M views.

No Way Home has garnered more than double views in comparison to the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which reached around 135M views in the same amount of time. The intrigue behind No Way Home is far greater simply because the film is slated to explore the highly anticipated multiverse that Marvel has promised fans for the upcoming phases. Not only that, but the trailer also features fan-favorite Doctor Strange a.k.a. Benedict Cumberbatch.

According to the report, Spider-Man No Way Home's trailer saw 4.5M mentions upon its release, generating the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time. In addition, in only 12 hours, No Way Home's teaser generated 1.96M mentions. Internationally, the trailer generated 1.56M mentions in 24 hours, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s 1.38M mentions.

It's worth noting that earlier reports of a stand-off between media empires Sony and Disney almost led to there being no third Spider-Man movie at all. However, after negotiations, the two companies joined hands once again for the highly anticipated film, which is slated to release in December. The report also states that the deal also calls for Spider-Man to appear in one more Marvel film, which means this might not be the last we see of our beloved Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

More about the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer

The No Way Home trailer features Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who was outed as Spider-man in the end credits of the last film, asking Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to cast a spell that will ensure that everyone forgets he's Spider-Man. However, it seems that the spell does not work out the way they wanted it to owing to Strange's messing around with space and time.

The trailer also features the return of Alfred Molina’s villain Doc Ock from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movie, confirming the ripping apart of the multiverse. Rumours of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Mans' return for the movie have also been making rounds.

