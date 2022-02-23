'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trio Recreates Iconic Meme As Film Gets Digital Release Date

Marvel Cinematic Universe took to its official Instagram account on Wednesday to give all Spider-Man fans some exciting news. They announced that the hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set for its digital release as they shared a picture of the actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the viral and hilarious Spider-Man meme. Fans were over the moon on seeing the picture and called it a 'moment in the history.'

Spider-Man No Way Home OTT digital release date

After breaking records at the box office, Marvel Cinematic Universe took to social media to announce that the fan-favourite Spider-Man No Way Home will release on March 22 on 4K UHD and will premiere on Blu-ray on April 12, 2022. Apart from being excited about the news, fans were also overjoyed by the way in which the news was broken to them. The three actors, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can be seen dressed as Spider-Man as they recreated the meme that sees three of their characters pointing at each other. Sharing the news the Marvel post read, "Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!"

Have a look at the post here

MCU fans could not contain their joy as the post was uploaded and called Marvel the 'best'. Others mentioned that the moment was 'too perfect' and called it a 'moment in history'. Netizens also called it a 'work of art', which others wondered if it was real. Twitter was also flooded with MCU fans being excited about the trio's recreation of the meme and some called it the 'best thing' they saw on the internet all day. Fans also mentioned their love was now 'complete' after the meme was uploaded.

Tom, Andrew, and Tobey doing the iconic Spider-Man meme. My life is complete now pic.twitter.com/EbM1fkPmpH — Aniq (@aniqrahman) February 23, 2022

Spider-Man No Way Home OTT release India

The film will soon get its OTT premiere in India via Book My Show's digital platform BookMyShow Stream. Book My Show stream took to Twitter to break the news to Indian MCU fans. The film will release on the platform on March 23 and fans can't wait for its digital premiere in the country.

Hi there! Spider-Man: No Way Home will be streaming on BookMyShow from the 23rd of March 2022. Click here https://t.co/kDqiHnY48M to Pre-Buy! --KM — BookMyShow Stream (@BmsStream) February 11, 2022

Image: Instagram/@marvel, Twitter/@JinJaaan