Spider-Man No Way Home: Will Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Feature In Multiverse Movie?

Marvel's team surely likes to keep their on-set secrets intact till the time their movie is ready to come out and Spider-Man: No Way Home has kept up with their tradition. However, a recent trailer leak of the movie, in which Tom Holland essays Spier-Man has given out some plot details to the fans who are highly focusing on it. Among the leaks was more light on the role of Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) as well as the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, though already revealed, was seen again in the flesh. Even Tom Holland, who is often probed for spoilers, has been dropping cryptic teases on Instagram.

Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in the movie?

With all these leaks, what fans couldn't spot was the appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who they are convinced will show up in the new movie. One of the main theories around the upcoming movie has been a highly likely chance of the duo featuring in it, due to the multiverse idea. Molina's return confirms that Spider-Man: No Way Home is charting into the multiverse territory, with Spider-Man coming up against villains from other versions of the franchise.

The returning villains, one of which is Doctor Octopus, was the arch-enemy of Maguire's Spider-Man in Spider-Man 2, while Jamie Foxx, whose return is also confirmed, was up against Garfield's Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, playing the villain Elektro.

Tom Holland was recently seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about their presence in the movie. "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me", he said.

Holland has been notoriously bad at keeping secrets as he had revealed the name of the second movie before it was officially announced, causing much derision from his co-actors. His co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon even took a funny dig at him for the spoilers, during the movie's reveal.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. It is intended to be a sequel to the earlier Spider-Man movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). It stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Being the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it will narrate the story of how Parker seeks out the help of Stephen Strange to help make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again, leading to a dangerous alternative.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021,

