Tom Holland starer Spider-man: no way home was one of the most anticipated movies of the year and before its release, it did create a lot of buzz. The film had a bumper opening on the 16th of December and so far the superhero film is doing good at the box office window. Let's go through its box-office collection :

Spiderman no way home worldwide box-office collection

As per the Forbes report, the film has already earned $43.6 million in 15 countries on its opening day and it might go up to the $1 billion mark as it is receiving a good response from all corners. In the UK it collected around $10.1 million on its first day. And as per the fresh reports it has earned around $114.2M in just two days in 48 markets. It had the biggest opening in countries like Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Panama, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Greece and Egypt and in other countries like India, Cambodia, Mongolia and Colombia’s it did live up to the expectations, despite receiving tough competition from other films. Overall the numbers suggest that the film is doing pretty good at the box office and this is the only film that had a good response, considering the fact that most of the theatres are still not in function due to the pandemic.

Spiderman no way home box-office collection in India

The spider man no way home-opening minted around 32.67 crores in India on day 1 of its release and on day 2 it collected around 55.67 crores, despite getting strong competition from Akshay Kumar starer Sooryavanshi and Allu Arjun starer Puspa: The Rise part 1. The film is expected to catch up at the box office soon in the weekend as it broke multiple records ever since its launch.

The plot of spiderman no way home

In the new spider man edition, Peter Parker can be seen asking for help from doctor strange after his real identity is revealed in front of the world. After that, a spell goes wrong following which a series of events occur where dangerous creatures from other world began to appear. All the incidents force Peter into realising what it is to be a true spiderman. The cast line-up of the film includes Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church in important roles and Rhys Ifans as usual in a villainous role. The film also has Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Jacob Batalon .

