'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Writer Admits Making 'painful Decisions' To Cut Out Many Scenes

Marvel fanatics are processing from the wonders and possibilities of the multiverse explored in Tom Holland's latest and third solo outing as the web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home. From maniac villains, rebellious sidekicks and bearing the responsibility of great powers, the film compelled the moviegoers to remain at the edges of their seats. With raving reviews across the world, one might think that Marvel Cinematic Universe truly accomplished its vision with the film.

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home writer recently revealed the upsetting fact about writing the script for the mega film which included at least half a dozen of significant characters. Additionally, he revealed how they had to overcome the challenges of maintaining the focus on Peter Parker amidst the chaos that ensues in the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cut scenes

In an interview with Discussing Film, screenwriter Erik Sommers, who collaborated with Chris McKenna to write the movie, revealed that they had to cut numerous scenes in a bid to focus the film on Peter Parker despite the surge in characters as the film progressed. He stated,

''At the end of the day, it's a Spider-Man movie – you have to be telling the story of Peter Parker, and everything has to be in service of that," Sommers explained. "So there were a lot of painful decisions made, you know, we would have loved to have done this and that and 'Oh, wouldn't be great if these two villains could do this!''

He continued, ''But it has to be in service of Peter's journey, and you have to keep things moving. There was definitely a lot of what we call 'little darlings' – little moments and things that you really just love – but sometimes you have to let them go." It is also important to note that Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna have written all three instalments of Tom Holland's Spider-Man since the 2017 film Homecoming.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Starring Tom Holland as the neighbourhood friendly superhero, the film also features Zendaya as, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stranger, Alfred Molina as Doc Oak, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro and more. Released on December 16 in India, the movie opened up a raving response at the box office and is well on its way to joining the ₹200 crore club soon.

(Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie)