Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Claim More Scenes Were Planned For Charlie Cox's Daredevil

After much speculations, denials and rumours, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December and proved to a be treat for Spidey fans. The movie featured several special appearances and cameo's and while fans had speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be returning, the appearance of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil surprised all the moviegoers. The writers of No Way Home recently revealed that they had planned more screen time for Charlie Cox's Daredevil but it didn't go through.

In an interview with The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith, Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed that they had planned more scenes for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil but ultimately had to scrap the ideas. McKenna said, "That was the challenge with this movie bringing all these other characters in. We love these characters, and you would love to see them do all kinds of stuff. But the question is, what is there room for? I could watch any of these characters we brought in just do a whole other movie by themselves or in some various combination, but we have to, ultimately, service the story of our Peter Parker and our Spider-Man."

He added, "So absolutely, once we knew we were gonna have Matt Murdock, it's like, 'He could do this, he could do that, that would be so cool, wouldn't that be great?' ... But ultimately, we always had to pull back on a lot of things to just make sure we maintained our focus."

More about Daredevil

Charlie Cox was first introduced as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil for the streaming service Netflix. The series told the story of Murdock who is a blind lawyer-by-day who fights crime as a masked vigilante Daredevil by night. The show was on air for three seasons and was cancelled after Marvel struck a deal with Disney. Charlie's appearance in No Way Home made fans hopeful that Daredevil might appear in more shows and movies in Phase Four. ScreenRant reported that Matt Murdock might be in the upcoming She-Hulk and interact with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.