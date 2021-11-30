'Spider-Man' Producer Compares Tom Holland's Web Slinger To Maguire & Garfield's

The producer behind the long-running Spider-Man franchise, Amy Pascal, compared Tom Holland's rendition of the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man to the previous portrayals of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Tom was first introduced in MCU through the 2016's Captain America: Civil War and went to star in three solo movies including the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There has always been a debate amongst the netizens about who was the best web-slinger amongst Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Over the years several prominent celebrities have locked their favourites including Andrew Garfield himself.

Spider-Man producer compares Tom Holland to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

As per Screenrant, in an interview with Fandango, longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal was asked about how Tom Holland's rendition of Peter Parker has changed from previous renditions by Maguire and Garfield. Though she praised all three actors, the producer said that Holland had "embodied everything about Peter Parker that everybody was looking for."

Pascal said, "I think each of the actors brought their own kind of humanity to the character. All of them are brilliant and Tom is singular. I think that he's embodied everything about Peter Parker that everybody was looking for. He's funny and charming and... a fantastic athlete and a wonderful actor, and he has such humanity."

Earlier this month, during a GQ video where Andrew Garfield went undercover online to respond to fans, he found a tweet from a person named Sam saying that Tobey Maguire was better at playing Peter Parker than Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield was better at playing Spider-Man, and Tom Holland was a good mix of both. Reacting to the tweet, Andrew shared who was his personal favourite was. The actor said, "Cool, man. Fine. Whatever. Like, cool. That’s your opinion, bro. Climb a tree. Tobey’s my favorite, right? Cuz that’s my childhood."

Meanwhile, MCU is gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland's third solo outing and sixth overall appearance in Marvel. Fans are convinced that Andrew Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. On the other hand, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. The movie will release in India on December 16, one day before the United States.

(Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83/@tobey.maguire2/@tomholland)