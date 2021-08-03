Spider-Man Set Photo Features Parker, Strange & F.E.A.S.T. Truck; Fans Get Excited

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films for Marvel fans. The film marks the third in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series which also includes a major role of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Reportedly, apart from the Sorcerer Supreme, the film will also feature some villains from previous Spider-man movies, including Electro and Doctor Octopus. While Marvel Studios fans are already excited for the film, a viral photo fueled their excitement as it hinted at some new villain entries in the MCU.

An exciting update on Spider-Man: No Way Home

A photo from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently being shared widely on social media as an update on the film. The photo, which was taken in Sanctum Santorum of New York, shows Spidey and Doctor Strange standing on the opposite sides. Doctor Strange was seen standing on the extreme left in the photo with his arms closed in front of his chest. On the left Spider-Man, in his new costume, was waving at Doctor strange, which appeared to be a goodbye. What attracted the viewer's attention was a F.E.A.S.T. truck standing on the side of a road in the photo. A Twitter user reshared the photo and wrote, "BRAND NEW #SpiderManNoWayHome set photo! The photo shows Doctor Strange greeting Spider-Man in front of what appears to be the NY Sanctum Santorum, as well as featuring a F.E.A.S.T truck!".

BRAND NEW #SpiderManNoWayHome set photo!



The photo shows Doctor Strange greeting Spider-Man in front of what appears to be the NY Sanctum Santorum, as well as featuring a F.E.A.S.T truck! pic.twitter.com/0Xo5qVK3yV — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 1, 2021

What does the F.E.A.S.T. truck indicate in the photo?

As per the Marvel comics, F.E.A.S.T., which stands for a charity named Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter and Training, is actually a front for the supervillain Mister Negative and his gang Inner Demons. The F.E.A.S.T. project is shut down after Mister Negative is revealed. However, it gets revived as a charity under the supervision of Peter Parker's aunt May Parker, who works closely with Randy Robertson. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, May Parker was seen doing charity work.

The upcoming film will see several actors reprising their roles, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon. The film was initially scheduled for July. However, the makers later shifted its release date to the Christmas holidays. The film will now be released on December 16, 2021.

