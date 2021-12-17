'Spider-Man' To 'Spider-Man No Way Home', The Web-slinger's Films Ranked As Per IMDb

Tom Holland's latest and third solo outing as the neighbour friendly Spiderman in Spider-Man No Way Home made the Marvel fanatics experience a variety of emotions within the 2 hours and 28 minutes of runtime. Although the actor has successfully made a place in the hearts of MCU fans as the web-slinger, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield still remain many fans' favourite Spiderman. As the entire fandom enjoys the latest flick, take a look at the list of Spiderman films ranked according to their IMDb rating.

1. Spider-man: No Way Home

Released on December 17 in the US and December 16 in India, the latest Marvel flick registered a score of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch's exciting adventure into the multiverse opening the floodgates of villains from the other universes were thoroughly enjoyed by the masses. The film was directed by Jon Watts.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The first animated film for the Spider-Man franchise, the 2018 film secures second place with a rating of 8.4 on IMDb. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, the film focused on Miles Morales exploring his powers as a spiderman while Spidermen from other universes gather to defeat the villain Kingpin. The characters were voiced by Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez and more.

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home

The 2019 film Spider-Man: Far from Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya scored 7.4 on IMDb. The film focuses on Peter Parker dealing with the death of his mentor Iron Man while people try to go back to their normal lives after the infamous blip by Thanos. The film was directed by Jon Watts and Jake Gyllenhaal was seen playing the role of Mysterio.

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland's first solo outing as the web-slinger scored a total of 7.4 on IMDb. The movie shows a young Peter Parker discovering his powers and trying to fight off the goons with the help of his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Directed by Jon Watts, the film helped Holland make his way into every MCU fanatics' heart.

5. Spider-Man

Touted as one of the most iconic films in the franchise, Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire has a score of 7.3 on the platform. The movie centres around the outcast and exceptionally smart Peter Parker getting bit by a spider due to which he gains superpowers. The film made way for the next two editions in the franchise.

6. Spider-Man 2

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman continuous to reign over the hearts of many fanatics as the 2004 film also scores 7.3 on the platform. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie focused on Peter struggling to manage his life as a student and a superhero while fighting the mad scientist Dr. Otto Octavius. The film is regarded as the greatest superhero film ever made by many fans.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

Directed by Marc Webb, the 2012 film marked Andrew Garfield's first outing as the amazing Spiderman. The movie also featured Emma Stone as the superhero's love interest Gwen Stacy. Peter Parker was seen fighting off an ambitious scientist on a mission to transform humans into powerful reptiles. It scored a total of 6.9 on the platform.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield's second outing as the neighbour friendly superhero in 2012. Directed by Marc Webb, the film introduced Jamie Foxx as Electro who tries to take out Spiderman with his accidentally gained electric powers. The film also explored Peter Parker's relationship with Gwen Stacy. The film registered a rating of 6.5 on the platform.

9. Spider-Man 3

Tobey Maguire's last solo film as the superhero was directed by Sam Raimi in 2007. While trying to save his relationship with Mary Jane, Spiderman also fights off Sandman and the symbiotic alien taking over his mind. The film scored 6.2 on IMDb.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013/theamazingspidermanx