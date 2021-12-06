Spider-Verse 2 Writers Say Movie Will Feature New Variants Of Spider-Man

The trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was recently unveiled by the makers and has been creating hype among fans about the franchise. In the highly anticipated two-part sequel of the critically acclaimed first part - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - the returning character of Miles Morales, also known as the new Spider-Man of his universe, is expected to team up with Gwen Stacy once again.

Recently, writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that the movie will not only see the return of familiar Spider-Man variants but also introduce a plethora of new faces. The first film of the franchise, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was an incredibly huge hit across the globe.

Spider-Verse to feature several new variants of Spider-Man

As per ScreenRant, in a Twitter Q&A with EW, writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller shared elaborate details on the upcoming sequel and opened up about the new Spider-Man variants in the movie. The duo said, "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

The film will feature the original artists, Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, with Issa Rae also joining the cast as Jessica Drew.

The film is set for release on 7 October 2022. As per reports Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, Spider-UK, Ben Reilly, and Superior Spider-Man, are confirmed to make their debut within the film's universe in the upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received acclaim from critics, who praised its animation, characters, story, voice acting, and humour. The film won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards and was similarly successful at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, and the 46th Annie Awards.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first non-Disney/Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature since Rango (2011), as well as the first non-Disney/Pixar film since Happy Feet (2006) to win that award. Two sequels, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two), are set to be released on 7 October 2022 and 2023 respectively.

(Image: @spiderversemovie/Instagram)